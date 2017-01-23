Avalanche Awareness Days is a national celebration of Canada's avalanche safety expertise and an invitation to enjoy the winter backcountry with education and training.

No matter what your mode of travel, or your level of knowledge, the Avalanche Awareness Days events this January across British Columbia and Alberta are ones that you will enjoy. You can join the Apex Mountain Resort Patrol in this national celebration in the Apex Village on Saturday, Jan. 28.

Avalanche Canada is a non-government, not-for-profit organization that is dedicated to public avalanche safety. They issue daily avalanche forecasts throughout the winter months for much of Western Canada. Avalanche Canada also co-ordinates and delivers avalanche awareness and educational programs. Apex Mountain Resort is an associate member of this organization and has yearly supported Avalanche Canada with monetary donations from their annual fundraiser event during Avalanche Awareness Days.

Apex has many potential inbound avalanche paths that define many of the runs that are enjoyed each season. The diligent mitigation control work of the Apex Patrol ensures everyone’s safety while enjoying the terrain. To keep the Apex Avalanche Safety Program up to date with current training and necessary resources, they do ask for the public’s help each year. In order to help raise funds for Avalanche Canada and their own Avalanche Safety Program, the Apex Patrol have sought out numerous donations from local supporting businesses in the Penticton area for their annual barbecue fundraiser and silent and live auction.

The public is invited to join the Apex Patrol on Jan. 28 as they celebrate Avalanche Awareness Days. Come to the Apex village and gather avalanche information and take part in avalanche demonstrations 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Apex Patrol will be hosting a barbecue lunch, being a burger and a soft drink for just $5 each. The Apex Patrol will host their annual silent and live auction in the Gunbarrel Saloon between 3 to 6 p.m.