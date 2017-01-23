- Home
- News
- Sports
- Business
- Entertainment
- Lifestyles
- Opinion
- Driveway
- Impress
-
Community Papers
Kissy face
Sylvia Paul captured these two love birds in downtown Trail last week. If you have a recent photo you would like to share with our readers email it to editor@trailtimes.ca. Sylvia Paul photo
We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.