Celgar has passed ownership of one of its ambulances to the Ootischenia Fire Department. Pictured left to right are Mark Goebel, Celgar health and safety manager, George Hamm, Celgar employee and Ootischenia fire chief, Kevin Anderson, Celgar managing director, Len Coates, Celgar employee and Ootischenia deputy fire chief, and George Seigler, regional deputy fire chief.

Zelstoff Celgar has donated an ambulance to the Ootischenia Fire Department (OFD). The vehicle will be used for emergency transport and rehabilitation for firefighters.

Not to be confused with the ambulances that BC Ambulance Services may have on site at fire department calls, this ambulance will be used specifically for fire crews. There are times when the public ambulance may get called away to another incident or have to leave to take a victim to the hospital. Because Ootischenia is more than 20 minutes away from a hospital after 8 p.m. when the Castlegar Health Centre closes for the night, the OFD is required to have a first aid attendant of their own on site so the ambulance will be used as the hub for treating fire crews and transporting them should it be necessary.

The ambulance will also be available to the Robson, Tarrys and Pass Creek fire departments through RDCK mutual service agreements, but will be housed at the Ootischenia Fire Department.

"On behalf of the Ootischenia Fire Department and the RDCK we greatly appreciate the donation of the ambulance, which will be repurposed as a firefighter emergency transport vehicle," said OFD fire chief George Hamm.

It will take a few months for refurbishing and outfitting work to be completed before the new ambulance will be in service.