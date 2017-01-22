Artisan House is collecting instruments for kids in Kelowna.

The Artisan House and Kelowna Comedy have joined forces to help get musical instruments into the hands of deserving kids who otherwise would not be able to afford them.

Comedy for a Cause will be held this coming Saturday, Jan. 28, 7 p.m. at Dakoda's Comedy Lounge on Harvey Avenue.

The cost is $15 each, or free admission to those to donate an instrument.

The show will feature several of Kelowna’s top local comedians and 100 per cent of the tickets sales and draws will go towards helping budding young musicians in Kelowna.

For years, The Artisan House has provided a supportive creative space for artists.

It has been the home of musicians, painters, poets and sculptures.

Its founder, Richard Kempe, is passionate about the arts and their role in the Okanagan Valley.

He hopes the instruments donated from Saturday’s performance will brighten the lives of tomorrow’s entertainers and inspirers.