Penticton Jitterbugs dance the day away
Youngsters have an opportunity to get their dance groove on thanks to the Penticton Parks and Recreation Jitterbugs dance classes which run weekly at the Penticton Community Centre.
Instructor Alaina Smith guides the little ones through a wide variety of moves and leaves plenty of room for personal interpretation, out of necessity.
There are two classes, Baby Bug and Jr. Bug for wee ones from one to three years. There are still available spaces.
