Yevshan dancers highlight annual Malanka celebration
Yevshan dancers were front and centre during annual Malanka (Ukrainian New Year) celebration on Saturday night.
Annual Malanka celebrations were held Saturday evening at Sts. Joachim and Ann's Church in Aldergrove. A crowd of over 230 were on hand to celebrate the Ukrainian New Year. Over 40 Yevshan dancers enthralled the crowd.
