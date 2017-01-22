  • Connect with Us

Community Papers

Electronic sign gets green light

  • by  Richard Rolke - Vernon Morning Star
  • Lake Country posted Jan 22, 2017 at 6:00 AM
James Baker -
James Baker
— image credit:

Staff at a Lake Country restaurant can put away the giant ladder.

Council overturned a district staff recommendation Tuesday and approved an electronic sign for A&W, replacing the current sign.

“It’s a bit ludicrous to climb up a ladder with the letters and change the message manually,” said Mayor James Baker.

Municipal staff had recommended against an electronic pylon sign, suggesting it would be a safety hazard for motorists on Highway 97.

“It is against the esthetics for signage outlined in the sign bylaw,” said Blessy Zachariah, planner, in a report.

However, Baker isn’t concerned about the electronic sign being a distraction for motorists.

“It’s not the same as a video or moving sign,” he said.

“The owner made a presentation and provided a good explanation. He showed a photo of him on a 30-foot ladder trying to change the letters on the sign.”

Baker isn’t sure if council allowing an electronic sign for A&W will set a precedent for other businesses.

“It may mean we have to change the bylaw and allow it,” he said.

 

We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.

You might like ...