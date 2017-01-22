- Home
- News
- Sports
- Business
- Entertainment
- Lifestyles
- Opinion
- Driveway
- Impress
-
Electronic sign gets green light
Staff at a Lake Country restaurant can put away the giant ladder.
Council overturned a district staff recommendation Tuesday and approved an electronic sign for A&W, replacing the current sign.
“It’s a bit ludicrous to climb up a ladder with the letters and change the message manually,” said Mayor James Baker.
Municipal staff had recommended against an electronic pylon sign, suggesting it would be a safety hazard for motorists on Highway 97.
“It is against the esthetics for signage outlined in the sign bylaw,” said Blessy Zachariah, planner, in a report.
However, Baker isn’t concerned about the electronic sign being a distraction for motorists.
“It’s not the same as a video or moving sign,” he said.
“The owner made a presentation and provided a good explanation. He showed a photo of him on a 30-foot ladder trying to change the letters on the sign.”
Baker isn’t sure if council allowing an electronic sign for A&W will set a precedent for other businesses.
“It may mean we have to change the bylaw and allow it,” he said.