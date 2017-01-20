The Castlegar Refugee Project is once again inviting Castlegar residents to share their culture.

The International Cultural Festival will take place on Family Day, Monday, Feb. 13, from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. at the Castlegar Recreation Complex. Admission is by donation and money raised will go toward the Castlegar Refugee Project (CaRe), which is currently raising money to support the two refugee families it has already helped come to Canada.

“We have a family from Myanmar, which used to be called Burma, and we have a family from Syria,” says Julie Leffelaar, event organizer and member of CaRe. “We support those two families at this point.”

The festival is also an opportunity for participants to showcase and share their culture.

“We have tables and displays, we have dancers and singing, henna, calligraphy,” says Leffelaar.

Last year Indian, Doukhobor, Portuguese, Dutch, Finish, Japanese, Chinese and Syrian cultures were all represented at the festival. This year CaRe will also have a table and the Kootenay Family Heritage Society will be there, so people can trace their background. The event is sponsored by the Castlegar Recreation Complex and the Regional District of Central Kootenay electoral areas I and J.

For more information on the International Cultural Festival and CaRe, visit facebook.com/CaReCastlegar. Those wishing to participate can contact Julie Leffelaar at jdleffelaar@yahoo.ca or at 250-365-5442. The event is free for participants and transportation can be covered by Leffelaar if needed.