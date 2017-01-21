Cyndi McLeod is the Alzheimer Society of B.C.'s regional education and support coordinator for the Mission and Abbotsford region.

Friends, families and members of the Mission community can all experience the personal and social impact of dementia.

That’s why the Alzheimer Society of B.C. is asking Mission residents to be In It For Alz (#InItForAlz) and show support for people affected by the disease in the community.

“It’s about making dementia not just someone else’s problem but everyone’s concern. Dementia should be a cause that we can all rally around because we embrace people living with the disease,” said Cyndi McLeod, the society’s regional education and support coordinator for the Mission and Abbotsford region.

“Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias affect thousands of families in B.C.,” said health minister Terry Lake. “Alzheimer’s Awareness Month is an opportunity to learn more about how we can support people in our community who are living with the disease.”

Dementia doesn’t discriminate and can affect anyone. That’s why actor and writer Jill Daum is getting behind #InItForAlz. Jill’s husband, John Mann of Spirit of the West, was diagnosed with young-onset dementia in 2014.

“This is a cause that’s close to my heart and I’m proud to lend my support to the campaign,” Jill says. “John felt that there was a stigma attached to it and he wanted to be able to be honest, open and not feel any shame around his diagnosis.

“We need to get over our uneasiness about dementia and start to recognize and talk about it more openly,” says Jill, who lives with John in Vancouver.

Mission residents, too, can be #InItForAlz. Visit alzheimerbc.org to learn about the Alzheimer Society of B.C.’s support services in the area and make a donation to help people in the province who are living with the disease.

You can also use the hashtag #InItForAlz to spread the word that “it’s not just their disease; it’s ours too.”

Quick facts:

· Dementia doesn’t define a person. They’re still the same individual as they were before their diagnosis.

· People with dementia can continue the things they love and remain active in their communities with the right help and support.

· Alzheimer Societies across Canada provide programs and support services to help people with all forms of dementia to live as well as possible.