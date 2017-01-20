Some of the financial pressure faced by prospective business students in B.C. can be reduced, thanks to David Black, the owner of Black Press and the Sooke News Mirror.

Graduating high school students in 37 of the province’s school districts intending to study business at the University of Victoria’s Peter B. Gustavson School of Business can apply for a $5,000 scholarship.

The Black Press Business Scholarship is awarded based on academic merit, leadership and a demonstrated desire to make a positive difference in the world.

Students must apply to the Gustavson School of Business, Bachelor of Commerce Program before Feb. 28 to be eligible.

The scholarship was established in 2008 by Black to give students from across the province access to a business education.

Black chose the Gustavson School of Business because of the innovative program format. Students spend their last two years of their degree immersed in the business school where they can specialize in entrepreneurship, service management, international business or management where they customize a program that suits their interests.

Every student takes at least two paid co-operative work terms, has the opportunity to participate in an international exchange, and learns about sustainable business practices.

Information about the Black Press scholarships is online at gustavson.uvic.ca/blackpress.