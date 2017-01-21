Vanessa Ford, then a Grade 12 student from Stanley Humphries Secondary, was the second-place winner in the senior category last year, with her business 'Simply Fresh Bath & Body Products.'

Junior Dragons' Den is coming to Nelson and it's looking for talented young entrepreneurs throughout the West Kootenay and Boundary area who want to get their business ideas off the ground.

Modelled after CBC's "The Dragons' Den," students from Grades 7 to university will pitch their business ideas to a group of potential investors. The West Kootenay competition takes place in Nelson on April 20 hosted by Community Futures Central Kootenay. The winners go on to compete against Cranbrook in the finals, hosted in Trail on May 6.

Submissions, which are divided into three age groups, are evaluated based on finances, marketability, the product or service idea and the plan presented. Businesses can range anywhere from the idea phase to already existing.

Junior Dragons' Den started as a West Kootenay-Boundary student business competition three years ago, and has now expanded throughout the Kootenays with two regional competitions and a championship.

"The calibre of business concepts presented in past years has been amazing and we feel that this initiative complements Nelson's business community and entrepreneurial spirit very well," said Andrea Wilkey, executive director of Community Futures Central Kootenay.

Registration details and videos from past winners can be found at juniordragonsden.com.