- Home
- News
- Sports
- Business
- Entertainment
- Lifestyles
- Opinion
- Driveway
- Impress
-
Community Papers
PHOTOS: Royal talent shines
Gabriella Pinenaar performs a contemporary dance at the 57th annual Queen Silver Star Talent Showcase Saturday at Trinity United Church.
See photos in Sunday's newspaper
We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.