  • Connect with Us

Community Papers

PHOTOS: Royal talent shines

  • by  Lisa VanderVelde - Vernon Morning Star
  • Vernon posted Jan 20, 2017 at 10:00 AM
Gabriella Pinenaar performs a contemporary dance at the 57th annual Queen Silver Star Talent Showcase Saturday at Trinity United Church. - Lisa VanderVelde/Morning Star
Gabriella Pinenaar performs a contemporary dance at the 57th annual Queen Silver Star Talent Showcase Saturday at Trinity United Church.
— image credit: Lisa VanderVelde/Morning Star

See photos in Sunday's newspaper

We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.

You might like ...