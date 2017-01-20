- Home
What you see...
Cindy Murray was out for an early-morning walk near the Gyro Park boat launch last Thursday when she captured this photo of the sunrise and steam on the Columbia River. If you have a recent photo you would like to share with our readers email it to editor@trailtimes.ca. Cindy Murray photo
