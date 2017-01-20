Tax season is just around the corner, and volunteers at Deltassist Family and Community Services are available to prepare income tax returns for low-income Delta residents.

Many people do not know that they need to file a tax return in order to receive the GST/HST tax credit or the Canada Child Tax Benefit.

Filing a tax return on time is also important when receiving other benefits such as the Guaranteed Income Supplement for seniors, MSP premium assistance and Pharmacare.

If you live in Delta, are on low-income and either unable to complete your income tax and benefit return yourself or pay for assistance, Deltassist volunteers are here to help. Volunteers receive training through Canada Revenue Agency’s community volunteer income tax program and are able to complete tax returns for 2016 as well as 2015, 2014 and 2013.

Beginning Monday, Feb. 13, North Delta residents can call 604-594-3455 to book an appointment at Deltassist’s North Delta office (9097 120th St.) and South Delta residents can call 604-946-9526 to book an appointment at Deltassist’s Ladner office (202 – 5000 Bridge St.).

For more information, please contact Colleen Danes, community services coordinator, at 604-946-9526.