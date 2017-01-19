Ucluelet's municipal council is considering moving its Tuesday meetings from 7:30 p.m. to 10 a.m.

Valentine’s Day could prove nighttime might not be the right time for discourse.

Ucluelet’s municipal council is considering moving its fortnightly council meetings from 7:30 p.m. to 10 a.m. on Tuesdays.

The time change was raised by Coun. Mayco Noel during the new business portion of Jan 10’s meeting.

“One thing we do a lot, and I’ve always questioned it, is we’re always doing night council meetings,” he said.

He added he had read in the Westerly that the neighbouring local government meets in the morning.

“I hate to do what Tofino does,” he said, “but, they have 10 a.m. meetings.”

He noted Ucluelet’s council has a meeting scheduled for Feb. 14 and suggested that was a solid opportunity to try out a 10 a.m. meeting.

“We’ve got a good excuse,” he said.

“It’s Valentine’s Day and we may want to spend it with someone else.”

Coun. Sally Mole agreed.

“I’m really wanting to try an alternative time for the regular council meetings and, maybe, this is just a good trial run,” she said. “I know there are people, a lot of moms with kids, that would like to come, but can’t get here at 7:30 p.m. and some older people that don’t like to drive when it’s dark out.”

Mayor Dianne St. Jacques said “there’s pros and cons” to morning meetings, but added she wasn’t opposed to testing the waters on Feb. 14.

Council’s vote to move Feb 14’s meeting from 7:30 p.m. to 10 a.m. was unanimous.