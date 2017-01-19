- Home
PHOTO: Wedding fair
The It’s My Wedding Show took place at Tradex on Saturday and Sunday. The event, the largest bridal show in the Fraser Valley, featured fashion shows, vendors, and presentations by Monte Durham from the TLC television show Say Yes to the Dress: Atlanta.
