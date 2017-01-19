There’s still work to do in winter at the Cowichan Garry Oak Preserve.

For gardeners, winter is a welcome time to take care of tasks that get overlooked in the busy summer months. At the Cowichan Garry Oak Preserve, January is a perfect time to clean and care for the many tools used to tend the Garry oak meadows and Native Plant Nursery.

The Nature Conservancy of Canada is hosting a free winter workshop on Sunday, Jan. 22, for people interested in learning about proper garden tool care, pruning basics and winter plant identification. Participants will learn about tool upkeep such as cleaning, oiling and sharpening by helping care for preserve’s equipment.

Trimming techniques for trees and shrubs will also be covered, as January is the start of pruning season. Participants are invited to bring their own garden knives, clippers or secateurs for sharpening.

After the hands-on workshop, participants will be treated to a walk around the preserve for a winter plant and animal track tour. Winter is the trickiest time of year to identify plants, but host Todd Carnahan will share his tricks for determining the identity of plants in their winter form.

The workshop runs from 10 a.m. to noon.

To register or find out more visit events.natureconservancy.ca, email bc@conservationvolunteers.ca or call 1-888-404-8428.