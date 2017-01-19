Each week, Langley Advance readers are invited to submit a suggested caption – factual or funny – for this historic Langley picture. Tell us what era you think it is. We provide information on the photo in the next edition.

Click HERE to submit your entry for this week’s photo (Jan. 19, 2017 edition).

This week’s prize is a gift card from the Boston Pizza.

Last week’s photo was brought in by longtime resident Dalton Rooks. (See story below).

Winner Elita Friesen had some fun with her entry: “A Langley resident, Mr. Henderson, uses his horses to pull the sasquatch he recently found near Harrison Lake. He claims the sasquatch is friendly and his family even named the creature ‘Harry,’ after the lake where it was found. They plan on releasing him back into the wild. Surely this is the stuff only found in movies.”

The story behind the Dalton Rooks photo:

Langley had lots of snow this year but it’s not unprecedented in local history.

Longtime resident Dalton Rooks always knew to expect the phone to ring when it snowed.

“The kids used to phone as soon as it snowed,” he said. “Mr. Rooks, when are we going on the sleigh?”

A horse trainer at Hastings Racecourse for many decades, he would have to bring track ponies to his Langley home. And when it snowed, the horses would be put into service.

He stopped by the Langley Advance with a photo taken by newspaper staffer when the snow also made news.

“In 1969, it really snowed,” Rooks said.

In Fort Langley, “nobody could move.” Plows had windrowed the snow in front of homes and it froze overnight so people could not get their vehicles onto the roads.

The Rooks lived in Fort Langley for five or six years, then Willoughby for about 30 years and most recently in Milner.

Here’s the original photo caption from Rook’s 1969 sleigh trek:

Transportation a la mode became a sight in Fort Langley last week for the first time in many years as Dalton Rooks and his daughter, Lousie, 22825 88th Ave., hitched up their track lead horses, Dick and Katie, to an old fashioned dray sleigh. Mr. Rooks purchased the sleigh in Haney last fall. It has the large runners front and back with the front set on a swivel. A horse owner and trainer who has a hobby of acquiring old-style equine equipment, Mr. Rooks also hasd the spreader harness and whipple trees that are best suited for horses pulling a sleigh. The rig was used around town to haul hay and feed supplies for the Rooks and their neighbours, for fun sleigh riding, and for reliable transportation along streets that were clogged with snow. (Staff photo)

***********

Throwback Thursday rules

Preference is given to Langley residents. Entrants must be 19 or older. The winner will be selected by a random draw of all entries. The contest is not open to employees of the Langley Advance nor Black Press.

Winner will be notified by email and must pick up the prize as offered at the Langley Advance office, 6375 202nd Street.

The Langley Advance reserves the right to reject entries deemed unsuitable, libelous or otherwise objectionable. Please keep entries suitable for a family newspaper.