Parksville Uncorked is will be back next month from Feb. 23-26.

Watch for a giant migration of bon vivants to Vancouver Island Feb. 23-26, as lovers of extraordinary eats, winning wines and boast-worthy beers alight in the picturesque town of Parksville for its ninth annual Uncorked Wine and Food Festival.

The Beach Club Resort and Tigh-Na-Mara Seaside Spa Resort and Conference Centre are the hosts of the event which introduces guests to the wines, beers and flavour sensations that will make their 2017 festival a standout year.

It’s the perfect excuse for a seaside weekend vacation (and a delightful Valentine’s Day gift), so it’s no wonder Parksville Uncorked usually sells out.

Parksville Untapped on Feb. 23 is a celebration of regional breweries, cideries and distilleries, whose wares are served alongside local fare at this convivial kick-off event. Tickets are $55.

Some 100 wineries take part in the Signature Swirl Wine Tasting at The Beach Club on Feb. 24, with the kitchens of executive chef Rick Davidson of the resort’s Pacific Prime Restaurant and executive chef Eric Edwards of Cedar’s Restaurant and Lounge at Tigh-Na-Mara, providing outstanding small bites. You won’t leave hungry or thirsty. Tickets are $75.

Choose one of two extraordinary B.C. Winemakers’ dinners on Feb. 25: Taste of the Okanagan Terroirs, taking place at The Beach Club will feature wines from Liquidity Wines, Moon Curser Vineyards and Misconduct Wine Co., served with such dishes as charred apricot and ginger fritter, terrine of sea bass and scallop with black truffle and asparagus, roasted 45-day aged “Vintage 67” striploin, and chocolate swirl maple bacon bombe with brioche French toast and foie gras. Tickets are $159.

Tinhorn Creek’s Naturally South Okanagan Dinner, taking place at Tigh-Na-Mara, will pour the winery’s Chardonnay, Gewurztraminer, Pinot Noir, Merlot and 2 Bench Blend to complement a menu that includes sweet potato pancake with Northern Divine caviar, smoked lamb chops with polenta, pheasant breast and confit, and chocolate mascarpone tart with caramelized popcorn, smoked bacon and crushed pepper ice cream. Tickets are $149.

End the weekend with the Bubbles and brunch on Feb. 26. Tickets are $15-28.

The hosts for Parksville Uncorked are The Beach Club Resort and Tigh-Na-Mara Seaside Spa Resort.

To book Uncorked packages at the Beach Club, visit: beachclubbc.com. To book Uncorked packages at Tigh-Na-Mara, visit: tigh-na-mara.com

Complimentary transportation will be provided between the two resorts on a daily rotating schedule so that guests can easily shuttle between events and enjoy all the festival has to offer.

— Submitted by Parksville Uncorked