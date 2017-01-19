BIRDS OF A FEATHER: From left, Betty Ann Acres, Cathy Van Herwaarden and Tricia Plunkett flocked to the Coldest Night of the Year walk through the streets of Parksville last year.

Island Crisis Care Society is encouraging Parksville Qualicum Beach residents to bundle up and raise cold, hard cash for The Coldest Night of the Year walk, family-friendly winter fundraising event for the homeless, hungry and hurting.

The walk takes place on the evening of Feb. 25. Residents are encouraged to start or join a team at www.coldestnightoftheyear.org

This is the third year for the Coldest Night of the Year walk in Parksville.

By walking together in the chill of the night, participants will better understand the experience of being on the streets during a cold Canadian winter, while raising funds to aid the work of Island Crisis Care Society in providing much-needed support to community members.

The walk begins and ends at Knox United Church (345 Pym St., Parksville), where walkers will register, turn in the results of their fundraising efforts, and return at the end of the evening for a warm celebration meal. Donning iconic yellow toques, participants will walk a 2-km, 5-km or 10-km route, and will warm up with toasty drinks at rest stops along the way.

This is Island Crisis Care Society’s third year taking part in the Coldest Night of the Year in Parksville, and they’re aiming to raise $40,000 for their work with the homeless in Parksville Qualicum Beach.

Island Crisis Care Society has been serving Parksville for 13 years, and the funds raised in the Coldest Night of the Year will provide support for those experiencing homelessness and supporting those it has been able to house through rent subsidies.

— Submitted by Island Crisis Care Society