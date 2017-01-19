Deborah Freeman with her book Song of the Sparrow, a collection of nature vignettes through lens and thought.

Deborah Freeman said the intention for her latest book Song of the Sparrow was to encourage people to interact with nature in their neighbourhood.

Freeman, a Nanoose Bay resident, released Song of the Sparrow just before Christmas. She described the book as nature vignettes through lens and thought.

All of the photos in the book were taken by Freeman, and the vignettes (brief descriptions) were written immediately after taking the photos.

Freeman said she carries a little notebook with her, so she can write down her thoughts right away.

All of the photos, Freeman said, were taken on Vancouver Island or along the Salish Sea.

She said she hopes her book will help people be more inclined to protect nature. Freeman also said it’s to help people who are disconnected from nature.

“We don’t always realize what an amazing place this is with the ecosystem,” Freeman said.

Freeman said that while she wants people to enjoy the book locally, she’s shipped the book to a man in Spain.

“While the images and narratives are specific to one place, it matters not where the reader resides,” Freeman said of her book. “It is my hope these snippets create a canvas for all to broaden their own experiences with nature, no matter where they occur.”

Freeman previously co-authored Nettles and More: vol. 1 and 2 with Diana Mongeau.

Song of the Sparrow is available at Mulberry Book book stores or online through her website www.deborahfreeman.ca. The book is $20.