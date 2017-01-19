Interior Savings Credit Union is making an urgent call to action for students to claim their share of the Million Dollar Bursary fund before Feb. 1.

For the fourth year in a row, Interior Savings is continuing its commitment to award up to one million dollars in bursaries annually. That’s one thousand $1,000 bursaries in 2017.

“The goal of the Million Dollar Bursary program is to support young people in realizing their full potential,” said Kathy Conway, Interior Savings CEO.” And with more than $500,000 still available for students to access, Interior Savings wants to ensure this funding doesn’t go untapped.”

The program is a benefit offered to Interior Savings’ members.

There’s still time for students to become an Interior Savings member to qualify for a $1,000 bursary and for all the benefits membership offers, including top-rated service, free chequing for young adults and an easy-to-use mobile app.

To be eligible for a bursary this year, students have until Feb. 1 to become an Interior Savings member.

With the deadline just two weeks away, Interior Savings is making one final push to get the word out to local students who may need a little help with their tuition.

“The bursary program is intended for students between the ages of 17 and 24, who are entering or returning to full-time study towards a degree, diploma or trade certification program at a designated post-secondary institution, with classes starting between September 2017 and August 2018,” said Conway.

The deadline for members to submit a bursary application is May 1.

In the past three years, all those who applied and met eligibility criteria received a $1,000 bursary.

Visit www.milliondollarbursary.com for more information or to submit your bursary application.