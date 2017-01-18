Hand-sewn vests and Christmas stocking were just some of the items some local students could shop for this past holiday season.

Nicomekl Elementary had a Christmas store. It allowed students to pick up gifts for their family members. Many of them wouldn’t otherwise be able to afford gifts.

Several of the items for the kids to choose came courtesy of the residents of Harrison Landing, a seniors complex in Langley City.

They fashioned Christmas stocking and some other goodies for the students. The residents also created ribbon poinsettias, which were used as napkin rings for the Langley Meals on Wheels Food and Friends program.

Warming the feet

Three years ago, former Retirement Concepts resident Barbara Vance, also known as “Sock Granny,” started collecting socks for the needy. In previous years, she and her sock soldiers managed to collect and donate more than 400 pairs annually.

This year, the campaign was expanded to include toque donations and took place in 24 Retirement Concepts locations across Canada. Recently a large donation was made to the Gateway of Hope shelter, which provides socks and other clothing for people who are homeless.