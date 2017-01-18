Local seniors who have seen their assessments soar are getting some help as the provincial government, which is increasing the limits for the seniors and basic homeowner grants.

The basic grant goes up to $570. The grant for seniors and those with disabilities will go up to $845.

Seniors may also qualify for the low-income supplement. And, the province is also encouraging seniors to consider the property tax deferrment program.

To learn more, people can go to www2.gov.bc.ca and search homeowner grants.

* Home owner grant thresholds in recent years:

* 2016: $1.2 million

* 2015: $1.1 million

* 2014: $1.1 million (threshold lowered as a cost-savings measure)

* 2013: $1.295 million

* 2012: $1.285 million

* 2011: $1.15 million

* 2010: $1.05 million

