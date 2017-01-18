Eighty years ago

January 21, 1937

Some council members considered annual road-gravelling a waste, and called for permanent surfacing.

Reeve A.C. Hope was re-elected by acclamation, as were Councillors Jackson in Ward 5 and Macauley in Ward 6.

Seventy years ago

January 23, 1947

School Trustee Cance said assessment increases would cost the school board $15,000 in government grants. Another $15,000 would be needed to educate Langley’s growing population, he declared. There had been a growth of 241 students in local schools through the previous year.

Sixty Years Ago

January 24, 1957

Plans were discussed to provide fire protection to all parts of the municipality. Current fire departments covered only Langley City, Brookswood, Fort Langley, Aldergrove, and Northwest Langley. The discussions were initiated after the Langley brigade refused to attend an alarm outside of its boundaries.

Fifty Years Ago

January 19, 1967

Langley Memorial Hospital received provincial permission to have an architect draw up working plans for renovations to the old hospital building, which would be turned into an extended care facility.

Forty Years Ago

January 20, 1977

Fort Langley residents were being asked if they wanted to build a $700,000 water system.

Smoking was deemed the cause of a fire that claimed an Aldergrove man’s life.

Thirty Years Ago

January 21, 1987

Township staff were asked to draw up a bylaw to ban smoking from all public places.

The Township’s provisional budget included a general tax hike of six per cent, plus another two per cent in a fire levy.

Although no cases of AIDS had been reported in Langley schools, guidelines were being drawn for how to deal with children who contract the disease.

Twenty Years Ago

January 24, 1997

The Langley Leadership Team-controlled Township council drew up a provisional budget with no tax increases.

Defeated LLT candidate Bruxe Strongitharm was appointed to chair the Township Parks and Recreation Commission.

The Langley Citizens Coalition, a political group formed to battle the LLT, got off to a rousing start when its opening rally at Langley Civic Centre attracted 500 people.

A beaver gnawed down a tree, which fell right on top of a car, trapping the motorist.

Two students were shot at Langley Secondary School. Police said the drive-by shooting had been the result of a disagreement over money owed. One student was shot in the leg, the other in the hand and back. Both were recuperating. The suspected shooters were arrested.