He had been a rock ’n roll singer in various bands in his hometown of Antigonish in Nova Scotia. But after Pat McKenna moved west, the theatre came calling.

“My daughter got into it, and then I got into it after her. It was something we could do together.”

In the Courtenay Little Theatre production of It’s A Wonderful Life, the executive director of Vancouver Island North Habitat for Humanity played the part of Clarence, the angel who looks over George Bailey, the main character.

“It was a great part. We had a great time,” said McKenna, who has a new theatre company called Three Legged Dog Productions. Its next musical is Guys and Dolls.

“I need a moustache, and I don’t like moustaches,” McKenna said.

But it’s something to balance his focus on Habitat for Humanity, the mission of which is to build affordable housing and promote home ownership to help break the cycle of poverty. In the past year, the local branch purchased two pieces of land, one in Courtenay and one in Campbell River.

“About 1.8 acres total to build 21 units. When I got here (about 20 months ago), the goal was to build a land bank. Now that we have land, we hope to build six houses in 2017.”

Two houses (10 units) will be built on Lake Trail Road in Courtenay.

Before joining Habitat, McKenna had spent more than 20 years in the corporate retail sector.

“This is a nice change. The pressures are different…The skills are transferable, but there’s a lot more to non-profit,” he said. “Non-profit is constant balls in the air. With Habitat, it’s quite unique in what we do. A lot of people, when they think about affordable housing, they think of rental housing, and we do home ownership.”

An international organization, Habitat for Humanity started in Georgia in 1976.

This year, the local branch is undertaking a Carter Work Project, in reference to former U.S. president Jimmy Carter and his wife Rosalynn, who assign a yearly build to a country. This year it’s Canada because it’s our 150th birthday.

“Across Canada, we’re building 150 homes for 150 families. Most will be constructed in Edmonton and Winnipeg…Our build in Campbell River will be part of the Carter Work Project.

“When we go to build, we don’t just build homes, we try and build community,” McKenna added.

Habitat’s Vancouver Island North branch was nominated for a Chamber award this year — which they’ve won in Campbell River in the non-profit category.

“And we won some national awards this year. Our two ReStores — they’re the ones that make the money that build the houses — are exemplary in the country.”