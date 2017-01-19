Federal Minister of Sport and Persons with Disabilities Carla Qualtrough speaks with Centre for Child Development client Anthony Briltz, 19, and CEO Gerard Bremault following a funding announcement at the Surrey centre on Tuesday afternoon.

The federal government has announced the approval of 573 projects that will give Canadians with disabilities more access to community facilities and workplaces.

The $15-million Enabling Accessibility Fund (EAF) will fund 61 projects across B.C. – including two in Surrey.

Minister of Sport and Persons with Disabilities Carla Qualtrough, the MP for Delta, made the funding announcement Tuesday afternoon at the Centre for Child Development in Surrey, the site of a $50,000 project that will create a child-friendly waiting room and playroom, an accessible first aid room and a communication therapy office. The Semiahmoo House Society in Newton will receive $4,394.

Three locations in Delta and one in Langley will also receive funding.

The Corporation of Delta and Reach Child and the Youth Development Charitable Foundation will receive $50,000 each and the Parish of all Saints Ladner will receive $30,186.

The Langley Senior Resources Society will receive $32,778.

On May 31, 2016, the federal government asked business and community groups across the country to submit proposals for funding through the EAF, a grant program that would give various groups the opportunity to receive funding for on-site improvements that would benefit people with disabilities – including workplace renovations and accessible information and communication technology.

“The one thing children without disabilities can do for their peers is include them,” said Qualtrough on Tuesday. “Funded projects for Canadian business, community organizations and other eligible recipients will have a direct and positive impact in the everyday life of people with disabilities and their families. Together we can build a more accessible and inclusive society.”

Since its creation in 2007, the fund has supported 2,300 projects across the country.