Winners of the YPI semifinal presentations at W. J. Mouat Secondary were (from left) Naomi Fujita, Mason Leitch, Rebecca Hanlon, Rebecca Hanlon and Sukhjot Braich).

W. J. Mouat Secondary held its fourth annual semifinal presentation assembly of the Youth Philanthropy Initiative (YPI) last Wednesday (Jan. 11).

YPI is woven into Planning 10 as a project and final presentation piece for the Learning and Living with Character 10 course that the students begin in Grade 9.

In teams, students research social issues in the community and create an engaging and persuasive presentation on a local charity they believe is best placed to tackle an issue they are passionate about.

At the semifinals, the team representing Cyrus Centre for at-risk youth was chosen as the winning presentation.

This group – consisting of students Morgan Warren, Naomi Fujita, Rebecca Hanlon, Mason Leitch and Sukhjot Braich – will meet the semfinal round-two winners in June for a chance to win $5,000 for their charity.

Other charities represented at the event were: Matthew’s House, Fraser Valley Brain Injury Association, the Salvation Army, Canuck Place, and Communitas Supportive Care Society.

The judges’ panel consisted of school trustee Rhonda Pauls; W. J. Mouat principal Jay Pankratz; Grade 12 students Niharika Ghura and Kielan Pilgrim; and Grade 11 student Elana Huget.

Mark Thiessen was master of ceremonies.