The Vancouver Motorcycle Show starts this Friday, Jan. 20 at Tradex in Abbotsford and runs throughout the weekend.

The event features the latest gear, live demonstrations, motorcycle giveaways, local musical entertainment, and a brand new lineup of 2017 motorcycles, ATVs and scooters as well as the classics.

The show also includes quad and motorcycle stunt riding demos, flat track racing, and members of the Pacific Coast Mini Roadracing Club demonstrating their skills.

Also returning is She Rides Night, celebrating women who ride and those who want to take up the sport, on Friday, Jan. 20 from 5 to 9 p.m.

Admission for all female attendees is half price that evening, and women 19 years and older are encouraged to enter the ladies-only draw, where the winner takes home a new 2017 Kawasaki Ninja 300 motorcycle.

For young visitors, the show includes the Yamaha Riding Academy for Kids, a fun and interactive course designed for children ages six to 12 who will learn how to ride a Yamaha TT-R off-road motorcycle in a safe and monitored environment with the assistance of trained professionals.

Several food trucks will be on site Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The show also features dozens of exhibits from some of the biggest names in motorcycle production, including Honda, Harley-Davidson, BMW Motorrad, Triumph, Kawasaki, Yamaha, Ducati, Suzuki, Victory and more.

Doors are open from noon to 9 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Tickets are $15 for adults, $11 for seniors, $12 for kids ages six to 14, and free for kids five and under.

Visit vancouvermotorcycleshow.com for more information.