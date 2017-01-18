In one weekend, the Lester Centre for the Arts will host a multi-workshop event for knitters, photographers, painters, singers and creative junkies.

For its seventh year in a row, Creative Jam returns with seven different workshops, proving that in the past two years the event, organized by the Prince Rupert Community Arts Council, keeps expanding its reach.

“The arts council makes the cost of the workshops affordable. Most of these workshops, if you took them privately from an artist it would cost from $200-$250. Here you get a first rate workshop for $50 for a whole weekend,” Joan Mostad said, who is one of the coordinators for the event.

From March 10-12, artists from the North Coast, Victoria, Vancouver and even Newfoundland, are coming to share their talent with participants.

At the Lester Centre, art-minded people from the community can learn from top-notch instructors: Talon Gillis, from Terrace and Mostad’s son, is teaching photography; Nichole Best Rudderham is doing water colour; Bettina Matzkuhn is teaching quilting; and Rudy Kelly is doing the stand-up comedy writing workshop.

The three new additions this year is with Sylvia Olsen who is teaching Salish knitting; Urve Maual from Newfoundland is instructing on stained glass; and Bill Sample, Marcus Mosley and Darlene Ketchum are going to instruct on gospel singing.

“It’s just a really nice blend of everybody in a creative jam,” Mostad said.

Registration starts Feb. 1, and some workshops fill up right away. Forms will be available at the Prince Rupert Library, the Ice House and online through the Prince Rupert Community Arts Council website www.artsprincerupert.ca.

The cost is $50 for Arts Council members, $55 for non-members and $45 for students aged 15 and older. Knitting, stained glass and water colours have additional fees for material.

“You get to sign up for one workshop for the weekend but we have mingles, where you get to have a taste of what the other workshops are about,” Sarah Ridgway said, Creative Jam coordinator.

The theme for the event is under wraps until the first evening it kicks off. Both Ridgway and Mostad said this event wouldn’t take place without the dedication of the many volunteers.