Taking the time to help a young local explore the West Coast’s unique features, like this boardwalk at Comber’s Beach, could help put the next generation on a path to success.

Whether it’s a listening ear, a supportive voice, or just a ride to the beach, you have what it takes to inspire a local youth.

West Coast kids are as diverse as the recreational landscape around them and activities like bowling, hiking and movie nights serve as vessels for connections and relationships that can help them navigate the hurdles of growing up.

Ucluelet’s parks and recreation team is launching a new mentorship program, dubbed Mountain Mentors, to match local youth with adults who have time to share with them.

“This project aims to connect local youth with positive mentors through quality, pro-social recreation activities,” Ucluelet’s recreation programmer Barb Gundbranson told the Westerly News.

“We’ll recruit the mentors, screen them, train them, match them with a mentee, monitor the program and then evaluate.”