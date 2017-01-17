There are some amazing, most inspiring people.

I was reading an article this weekend about an inspiring senior. A 92-year-old who ran marathons throughout her 70s and 80s, and joined a Toastmasters group at 82. She keeps pushing herself to try new things that interest her — and she says it keeps her motivated. Uplifting individual, and still going strong.

Another story I came across recently is also inspirational. It is a video story of a 93-year-old named Mathilda who entered a dance competition, and then blew the doors off. It’s a must see — you can view it on YouTube by searching ‘Mathilda’s Solo’, or by going to our Facebook page at ‘Nurse Next Door – Central Vancouver Island’. Mathilda comes out with a walker, to Fred Astaire’s ‘Singing in the Rain’ and the next two minutes will blow you away!

Another great story on our Facebook page is a 72-year-old grandmother from Halifax who has attained her black belt. And below that, the story of Dr. Charles Godfrey, a 99-year-old still practising doctor. It’s very inspiring to watch these stories, see the individuals, and hear them tell their secrets.

Or perhaps you remember a few years ago when the inspiring video was going around of 94-year-old Emiel Pauwels and 95-year-old Ilmari Koppinen competing in the 100-metre dash. Quite the finish.

Increasingly, seniors are re-writing the rules of seniorhood. Basically, there are no rules. Implementing the principle of ‘use it or lose it’ to its fullest, these seniors are showing us that life doesn’t end at any age. Racing. Competing. Learning. Enjoying. Fulfilling. Engaging.

Happier aging is what it’s all about. Being engaged in life. Being interested. Chasing (and finding!) passion.

Whether a senior in your 70s, 80s, or more, or younger and just becoming familiar with happier aging, it’s clear that just being in cruise control is NOT the answer. What do you want to try next?

» Chris Wilkinson is the owner/GM for Nurse Next Door Home Care Services for Cowichan and central Vancouver Island. For more info visit www.NurseNextDoor.com or for questions or a free in-home caring consult call 250-748-4357, or email Cowichan@NurseNextDoor.com