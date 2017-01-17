- Home
- News
- Sports
- Business
- Entertainment
- Lifestyles
- Opinion
- Driveway
- Impress
-
Community Papers
Golden Agers hosting sock hop
The Cowichan Lake Golden Agers’ Society is hosting a 1950s Sock Hop on Saturday, Feb. 11, at the 50 Plus Centre in Lake Cowichan.
Tickets are $10 each; doors open at 6:30. Music is by Andy McCormick, who will be playing from 7-10 p.m.
Soda shop favourites (floats and hot dogs) will be on sale from the kitchen. There will be prizes for costumes and dance styles.
Call 250-749-6121 for further details.
We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.