The Cowichan Lake Golden Agers’ Society is hosting a 1950s Sock Hop on Saturday, Feb. 11, at the 50 Plus Centre in Lake Cowichan.

Tickets are $10 each; doors open at 6:30. Music is by Andy McCormick, who will be playing from 7-10 p.m.

Soda shop favourites (floats and hot dogs) will be on sale from the kitchen. There will be prizes for costumes and dance styles.

Call 250-749-6121 for further details.