Cowichan residents experiencing early signs of dementia can now get a much-needed physical and cognitive workout weekly.

Minds in Motion, a fitness and social program offered locally by the non-profit Alzheimer Society of B.C., has space available for those in the early stages of Alzheimer’s disease or another dementia.

“The program aims to help people stay physically active, meet and socialize with others living with dementia, get involved in activities, and have access to information about dementia and services,” explains Shanan St. Louis, the Society’s Minds in Motion coordinator for Cowichan Valley and the North and Central Vancouver Island.

Participants, accompanied by a friend, family member or caregiver, enjoy light exercise conducted by a certified fitness instructor, followed by activities or games and social time in a relaxed atmosphere. Light refreshments are provided.

“The benefits are many,” said St. Louis.

People with dementia see physical gains such as improved balance, mobility and flexibility, and increased comfort and confidence in their situation. For care partners, benefits include more core strength and flexibility, an increased understanding of both dementia and self-care, and learning new coping strategies from peers.

“It’s something participants look forward to — a reason to get out of the house, and a topic to talk about afterwards,” she said.

Minds in Motion runs weekly on Mondays from 1-3 p.m. Sessions take place at Cowichan Aquatic Centre, 2653 James St. To register, call 250-746-7665.

For more information, contact Shanan St. Louis at 1-800-462-2833 or sstlouis@alzheimerbc.org.

For more information on Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias visit www.alzheimerbc.org.