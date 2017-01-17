- Home
Fans rally for the valley
Members of Valley First Credit Union proudly show the container with non-perishable food item.
Members of Valley First got to proudly show the container with non-perishable food items that fans brought to the Penticton Vees-Alberni Valley Bulldogs game at the South Okanagan Events Centre on Jan. 14. It was an initiative for Feed the Valley, as well as the BCHL's Fivehole for Food Challenge.
