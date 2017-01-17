Screenagers is showing in Chilliwack on Jan. 24, and will include a discussion on teens and screen use afterward.

Families have a chance to come together to talk about one of the biggest factors in modern life — the effect of screen time on teenagers.

The Chilliwack Local Action Team is bringing the film Screenagers to Chilliwack, with a viewing and a discussion afterward to help understand the effects of living in a digital age. The event is being held on Jan. 24 at the Neighourhood Learning Centre beside Chilliwack secondary, at 6 p.m.

Screenagers "probes into the vulnerable corners of family life, including the director's won, and depicts messy struggles, over social media, video games, academics and internet addiction," the film's website states. "Through surprising insights from authors and brain scientists, solutions emerge on how we can empower kids to best navigate the digital world."

The only way to see Screenagers is to attend a community screening, and those can be hosted at schools, community groups, churchs, in workshops, theatres or anywhere a discussion can be had afterward. More than 2,000 screenings have been planned so far, in countries across the world.

The intent of the filmmakers is not to have people watch in solitude, but to bring them together to experience and discuss it together. And from there, they hope to be the catalyst for change.

Delaney Ruston is a Stanford-trained physician and social change documentary filmmaker who got the idea to make Screenagers while struggling with her kids over screen time. Looking around she saw the trends of more kids getting smart phones, more tech in schools, and more homework online and wondered what all this screen time meant. As a physician she wanted to understand the science of tech time on children’s development and as a mom she wanted to know what to do.

The film is just over an hour long, and is appropriate for adults and children 10 and over.

Doors will open at 5:30 p.m., and there is a $2 ticket charge at the door.