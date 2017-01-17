  • Connect with Us

Province launching a funding program for museums, heritage sites

  • Parksville posted Jan 17, 2017 at 9:00 AM

To mark the 150th anniversary of Canada’s confederation, the provincial government is launching a funding program which will invest $8 million into museums and heritage sites throughout the province.

This program offers one-time grants of up to $100,000 for; developing infrastructure to improve museum spaces and facilities; conserving historic places and heritage sites; building lasting legacies with projects that physically represent B.C.’s unique and diverse histories, culture and heritage such as exhibitions, public art or statues; and sharing history through projects that promote sharing of collections and expertise between the Royal B.C. Museum and the wider museum community.

Organizations with a cultural or heritage mandate responsible for a museum, archive or historic place are eligible for the funding, including not-for-profits, First Nation Band Councils, Aboriginal Friendship Centres, local governments and post-secondary institutions.

The British Columbia Museums Association will administer the program on behalf of the province. The deadline to apply is Feb. 10.

Online applications can be found at www.museumsassn.bc.ca.

— NEWS Staff

