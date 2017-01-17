- Home
PHOTO: The MAC in Parksville January exhibit
PAINT IT WHITE: A guest at the McMillan Arts Centre’s opening reception looking at pieces from one of the January exhibitions. Paint It White features pieces, paintings and fibre arts, using mostly white. Along with Paint It White, is Fun with the Masters which features re-creations of the artists’ favourite paintings. The two exhibits are running at the McMillan Arts Centre until the end of the month.
