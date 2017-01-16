The community is urged to Cram the Car in support of local women in need.

Ladies World is hosting the inaugural Cram the Car event in front of the gym today until 5 p.m., where they are trying to fill realtor Shawna Sidhu's car to the top with donations for the Vernon Women's Transition House Society.

While there, warm up around the fire, roast a marshmallow, enjoy coffee or hot chocolate and enter to win some prizes.

For those who can't make it Monday, the gym will be collecting donations until Saturday.

A few of the new items needed include: pyjamas, socks, shampoo and conditioner, journals, make-up and gift cards. Cash donations are also accepted.

For a full wish list of items needed visit the Cram The Car event page on Facebook.

Organizers are also planning on making this an annual event.