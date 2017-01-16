Colbie Costa, 8, (above) waits for customers at Picture Perfect, her Polaroid portrait photography business at KidPreneur Market Day at Semiahmoo Shopping Centre on Jan. 14.

About 25 South Surrey students aged seven to 15 set up shop to test their entrepreneurial skills under the guidance of mentors from Young Entrepreneur Learning Labs.

At left, Ariel Akyuz, 10, gives change back to a customer at her melted crayon art business, Colour Explosion.

Below: A short video of the event.