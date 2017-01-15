- Home
VIDEO: Peggy Staber Memorial Show
The annual Peggy Staber Memorial Show returns to The Rock Family Gallery at the Mission Arts Centre until Jan. 21.
This year's theme is "Trees", and the show is open daily for the public to view from 1 to 4 p.m.
Video by: Amelia Ververgaert
