VIDEO: It's My Wedding bridal fair returns to Abbotsford
The biggest bridal fair in the Fraser Valley returned on Saturday and Sunday with the annual It's My Wedding Show at Tradex.
The event showcases vendors, special guests like Monte Durham from TLC's Say Yes to the Dress and a fashion show.
Video by: Amelia Ververgaert
