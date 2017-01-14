- Home
What'd I say: Browse some collectibles
A Ray Charles figurine smiles at Faye and Laurence Lessing of Agassiz (above) as they check out musical knick-knacks for sale by collector Rudy Plett at the Cloverdale Antique and Collectible Show at the Cloverdale Agriplex on Jan. 14.
Plett says he has a large collection of Elvis Presley memorabilia in his Abbotsford 'man cave.'
Below: A video of the event, which had more than 120 tables occupied by vendors.
