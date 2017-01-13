Museologist George Jacob gives a presentation at UFV in Abbotsford on Monday, Jan. 16.

Canadian museologist (a person who arranges and manages museums) George Jacob presents a talk at University of the Fraser Valley (UFV) on Monday, Jan. 16.

Jacob will share his insight about museums and their special role in society on at 4:30 p.m. in room B101 (lecture theatre) on UFV’s Abbotsford campus.

His presentation is titled Creating Cultural Capital: The Museum Industry from a Global Perspective.

The event is co-sponsored by the UFV College of Arts and The Reach Gallery Museum. Admission is free and the public is welcome.

Jacob’s insights into the need for cultural resource management training, leadership, and creation of destinations of higher societal purpose will form the essence of this talk.

“Museums are the souls of civil societies and they serve as repositories of our collective memory,” he says.

“They are an important catalyst for education, tourism, cultural infrastructure, and the quality of life in communities. But museums are more than memory keepers.

“Museums are engines that drive cultural diplomacy – an art whose soft power has tested true through the course of history in bridging relationships, forging allies, and facilitating exchange of ideas.”

Jacob has dedicated his life to the creation and planning of museums and science centres around the globe.