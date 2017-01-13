Writing Out Loud Workshops return to the Keremeos Area on Jan. 25

The popular Writing Out Loud workshops are back on the schedule again in Keremeos.

The eighth series of free writing workshops begins January 25 at 2 p.m. in the upstairs meeting room at The Royal Canadian Legion, 510 Veterans Ave. in Keremeos. The seminars continue each Wednesday afternoon through to Feb. 22.

Writing Out Loud brings together adult writers of all skill levels to focus on written expression, according to program co-ordinator Dave Cursons. It is a welcoming group, he said, aimed at sharing and learning.

“People have wonderful stories to tell. Most people discover they are much better writers than they thought they were,” said Cursons. “Writing Out Loud is about being creative in your own way while writing. All materials are provided The written work belongs to the writer only. Sharing with the group is a continuing option. Spelling and grammar are not important and there is a door prize presented at each session.

Writing Out Loud series is sponsored by Similkameen Family Literacy, a program of Lower Similkameen Community Services, which is funded with B.C. Gaming proceeds. Similkameen Family Literacy’s goal is the enjoyment and good use of language in read, spoken, heard and written communication.

There are also two Lower Similkameen poetry writing contests happening, one for ages 12 and under called Couplets by Kids and another is a Limerick Contest with divisions for age 17 and over and for age16 and under. Deadline for the contest is Jan. 27, Canada Literacy Day.

More information about the contests is available at the Keremeos Library. Cursons can be reached at 250-499-2352, local 107, on Tuesday and Thursdays from 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. for more info about the contests and the workshops. Messages may be left at other times.