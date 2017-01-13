CINDERELLA

Abbotsford Traditional Secondary presents its production of Cinderella on Jan. 13 and 14 at 7:30 p.m. at Abbotsford Arts Centre, 2329 Crescent Way. Tickets are $10 and are available at the school (2272 Windsor St.) or at the box office on the night of the performance. Info: 604-850-7029

CLOTHING GIVEAWAY

The Clothes2U free clothing-giveaway takes place Saturday, Jan. 14 from 10 a.m .to 12:30 p.m. at Redemption Church, located at the rear of 2950 Blue Jay St. Clothes, toys, linens, diapers, books, footwear, and personal and small household items will be given to those in need. Admission is $1 (free for under 12). Info: clothes2u.ca

GRAND SQUARES

The Abbotsford Grand Squares, a square and round dance club, begins a 10-week new dancer program on Monday, Jan. 16 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. The first three sessions are free. The club is open to those 14 years and older, and dancing takes place at the Abbotsford Social Activity Association hall at 33889 Essendene Ave. Info: David at 604-864-7435

GRIEF SUPPORT

A free eight-week support group for parents who are grieving the death of a child begins Monday, Jan. 16 from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Abbotsford Hospice Society, 32780 Marshall Rd. The group runs Mondays until March 6. Info: abbotsfordhospice.org or 604-852-2456

WOMEN’S NETWORK

The Valley Women’s Network meets Tuesday, Jan. 17 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Phoenix Ballroom, 33780 King Rd. Cost is $23. Reservations are required by emailing vwnabbyreservations@gmail.com.

NATURE RESERVE

The Great Blue Heron Nature Reserve in Chilliwack is seeking volunteers from Abbotsford. Opportunities include receiving guests at the interpretive centre, gardening, providing administrative assistance and acting as an environmental educator. Those interested are asked to call 604-823-6603 and talk to Camille or email herons@shawbiz.ca or download the online form at chilliwackblueheron.com (click on the “support us” link).

S-ANON MEETINGS

S-Anon is a 12- step program of recovery for family members and friends whose lives have been affected by someone else’s sexaholism/sex addiction. The group meets Wednesdays in Abbotsford at the HOME Society (31581 South Fraser Way, right-side entrance), starting at 7 p.m. Info: abbotsfordsanon1@telus.net and sanon.org

FAMILY SUPPORT

Nar-Anon Family Group meets every Thursday in Abbotsford at Trinity Lutheran Church, 3845 Gladwin Rd., from 7:30 to 9 p.m. This is a 12-step program for those who have been affected by someone else’s addiction.

CARPET BOWLING

Carpet bowling takes place every Tuesday and Thursday from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. at Garden Park Tower, 2825 Clearbrook Rd. Cost is $1.25. Info: 604-853-5532