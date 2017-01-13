- Home
Musical interlude at South Surrey fen
Below-freezing temperatures have wreaked icy havoc on many local roads, but have proven to be a boon for many residents who’ve taken up another mode of transportation – ice skating.
One pair spotted Saturday along the nature trail at Serpentine Fen even added a musical element, bringing a guitar along for the outing.
