Below-freezing temperatures have wreaked icy havoc on many local roads, but have proven to be a boon for many residents – including this pair – who’ve taken up another mode of transportation, ice skating.

Below-freezing temperatures have wreaked icy havoc on many local roads, but have proven to be a boon for many residents who’ve taken up another mode of transportation – ice skating.

One pair spotted Saturday along the nature trail at Serpentine Fen even added a musical element, bringing a guitar along for the outing.