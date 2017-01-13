Levi and Josiah enjoyed the chance to mix liquids and see what they could create during Central Abbotsford Community School's Winter Festival last year. The event returns this Saturday.

Central Abbotsford Community School presents its annual Winter Festival on Saturday, Jan. 14.

The event runs from 9 a.m. to noon at Abbotsford Middle School, 33231 Bevan Ave.

The festival begins with a pancake breakfast from 9 to 10 a.m., and the day continues with a bouncy castle, face painting, science experiments, local student performances, a sports corner, arts and crafts, and more.

Other community partners include the Abbotsford Early Childhood Committee, the Abbotsford school district and the Early Years Centre.

Admission is free. Visit abbycommunity.com or call 604-853-2221 for more details.