BlueSky, the Black Mountain Golf Club, Jack Newton, The Kelowna Rockets and the Atom A Junior Rockets present a cheque to the YMCA’s Strong Kids Campaign.

This past Sunday, Melcor Developments Ltd. presented the YMCA Strong Kids Campaign with a $10,000 cheque for funds raised through their local community charitable events in 2016.

The “big cheque” was presented at Melcor’s 5th annual Kelowna Rockets Skate at BlueSky at Black Mountain where the local Atom A Junior Rockets team won the opportunity to battle it out with their hockey hero’s on the community outdoor rink.

“The YMCA of Okanagan is doing great work in our community and we are proud to support them,” said Andrew Bruce, Melcor Developments Ltd. regional manager, Kelowna.

“We are committed to building communities that enrich quality of life: Communities where people live, work, shop and play and the Y helps to keep these communities healthier, more connected, and ultimately stronger. We are also extremely proud of the funds raised by our community including Black Mountain Golf Club and individuals like Jack Newton who hosts a two-day golf tournament supporting Strong Kids.”

Each year the YMCA of Okanagan is able to provide financial assistance to low-income families so they have equal access to Y programs and services. This is only made possible through generous support from our community.

“We are so incredibly grateful for the continued support and generosity from Melcor Developments,” said Rhonda Zakala, GM of Fund Development at the YMCA of Okanagan.

“Our communities are facing growing challenges: Vulnerable families, unhealthy lifestyles and social isolation.

“The donations from Melcor over the past five years are providing so many more children and families in need with the opportunity to be active, thrive and feel they belong through YMCA membership and child care programs.”