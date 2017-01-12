Friends, families and members of the central Island community all experience the personal and social impact of dementia. It’s not just their disease. It’s ours too.

That’s why the Alzheimer Society of B.C. is asking residents to be #InItForAlz and show support for people affected by the disease in Nanaimo.

“It’s about making dementia not just someone else’s problem but everyone’s concern,” said Shanan St. Louis, the society’s Minds in Motion program coordinator for its north and central Island resource centre in Nanaimo. “Dementia should be cause that we can all rally around because we embrace people living with the disease.”

Dementia is an umbrella term for a set of symptoms that are caused by disorders affecting the brain. Symptoms may include memory loss and difficulties with thinking, problem-solving or language, severe enough to reduce a person’s ability to perform everyday activities.

“Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias affect thousands of families in British Columbia,” said B.C. Health Minister Terry Lake. “Alzheimer’s Awareness Month is an opportunity to learn more about how we can support people in our community who are living with the disease.”

Dementia doesn’t discriminate and can affect anyone. That’s why actor and writer Jill Daum is getting behind #InItForAlz. Daum’s husband, John Mann of Spirit of the West, was diagnosed with young-onset dementia in 2014.

“This is a cause that’s close to my heart and I’m proud to lend my support to the campaign,” said Daum, who lives with Mann in Vancouver. “John felt that there was a stigma attached to it and he wanted to be able to be honest, open and not feel any shame around his diagnosis.

“We need to get over our uneasiness about dementia and start to recognize and talk about it more openly,” said Daum.

To learn more about the Alzheimer Society of B.C.’s support services in the area and make a donation to help people in the province who are living with the disease, please visit www.alzheimerbc.org. Use the hashtag #InItForAlz to spread the word that it’s not just their disease. It’s ours too.